Ono Hawaiian BBQ Brings Back the Popular $5 Aloha Plate With a New Addition This Year

For a limited time, the Hawaiian restaurant will serve up its $5 Island White Fish Aloha Plate, adding a $5 Crispy Shrimp Aloha Plate to the deal

WHAT: Back by popular demand, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is offering the $5 Island White Fish Aloha Plate special for a limited time. In addition to the White Fish deal, Ono is adding a Crispy Shrimp Aloha plate to the promotion. From February 26th to April 12th, 2020 Ono Hawaiian BBQ will offer this fan-favorite special at all locations to expand their seafood offerings. Guests will have the option to choose between Island White Fish or Crispy Shrimp over a bed of rice and side of fresh mixed salad.

This will be the first time Ono is offering the option of $5 Crispy Shrimp Aloha Plate. This is not an item usually available on the regular Aloha Plate menu selection.

WHEN: February 26 – April 12, 2020

WHERE: All Ono Hawaiian BBQ Locations. No coupon necessary and the promotion only applies to “Pick One” Aloha Plates.

Cannot be combined with other offers.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com

Contact:

Jessica Bass

jbass@blazepr.com

310-395-5050