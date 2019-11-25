NC Based First Watch Franchise Wins National Awards

VIM Holdings takes home two awards from First Watch national conference

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) VIM Holdings, Inc., owner of multiple First Watch locations throughout the Triangle, has been recognized as “First Watch Franchisee of the Year” at the First Watch National Conference in Florida. Their franchise location in Wake Forest was also recognized as the “Best New Restaurant Opening” out of all of the First Watch restaurant openings in 2019. With eight First Watch locations in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina, VIM Holdings, Inc. and their team are so pleased to be recognized as the best franchisee in the system.

“We have a great team who worked together to earn this award,” said VIM Hooldings, Inc. President, Bob Frame. “We are very proud of everyone involved who work so hard to provide an excellent dining experience to all of our guests.”

About VIM Holdings

VIM Holdings, Inc. established its first restaurant in 2014 on Glenwood Avenue. Since the opening of their first restaurant, the company has since opened seven more and have plans to open 6 more in 2020. VIM Holdings, Inc. is rapidly expanding. President, Bob Frame has almost thirty years of experience in restaurant operations, and partner, Jeff Schenk, has over 20 years of restaurant experience in the Triangle. Quote The company’s operating partner from day one, Joe Seaman, has also been joined by Kevin McHale as an operating partner to manage our growth, and Michael White has recently joined the team as People Champion.