Momotaro losing chef Mark Hellyar; Boka Group promises news in 'a couple of weeks'

In what’s being termed “a mutual decision,” executive chef Mark Hellyar of Momotaro (820 W. Lake St.) is leaving his post.

“Mark has a baby on the way and plans to pursue opportunities in a new location, in order to be closer to family,” said a Boka Restaurant Group spokesman. “We will be following up with some very exciting Momotaro news in a couple of weeks.”

Under Hellyar, Momotaro was one of the finest dining experiences in Chicago, consistently in the top five of my Phil’s 50 list. Hellyar’s departure leaves a big void for the Boka Group to fill, and while Hellyar doubtless will open a new restaurant, clearly it won't be in Chicago.

“I would not have any intention of working anywhere else in Chicago at this time, other than Momotaro,” Hellyar said. “We are fortunate to have a baby girl on the way, and want to return to our roots in order to be close to family and to our friends. I would love for our family to be in a place with the option of heading to the beach for the weekend or a mountain retreat.

“I love Momotaro, and most of all, the people and employees who have remained there for quite some time,” Hellyar said. “Momotaro was a home and a family for Judy and me, as well as a school to teach and to learn.

“I want to thank all the people who were dedicated and loyal to Momotaro throughout the years,” he said. “I also want to thank Chicago for all its support; Chicago made me a better chef, and for that I am thankful.”

