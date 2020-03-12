Logan’s Roadhouse Celebrates National Peanut Lover’s Day with a Search for the Golden Peanut

Three lucky fans will win Free Logan’s for a Year on March 15

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The search for the Golden Peanut is on at Logan’s Roadhouse !

In honor of National Peanut Lover’s Day on Sunday, March 15, The Real American Roadhouse is giving away the chance to win Free Logan’s for a Year! The first 100 guests at each Logan’s Roadhouse will receive a sealed envelope containing a peanut-shaped coupon. The coupons will be valid for prizes like free entrées, burgers, appetizers and desserts.

Out of all of the envelopes given out system-wide, three lucky winners will find Golden Peanut coupons valid for Free Logan’s for a Year!

“At Logan’s, our fans love our hand-cut steaks and authentic roadhouse experience, but our fans also enjoy our signature freshly baked rolls and complementary buckets of tasty peanuts,” said Chief Marketing Officer Brad Jacobus. “So, we wanted to give our peanut loving fans a unique way to celebrate National Peanut Lover’s Day with us. We are excited to host these giveaways and can’t wait to see what three lucky guests find a Golden Peanut and win free Logan’s for a year!”

