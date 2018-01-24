Help! My beer is frozen solid. What now?

Beer popsicles are a thing. At least they are for me his time of year.

A few days ago, I committed a serious beer foul by leaving a few bottles/cans outside overnight after hosting a party. Don’t judge me. I typically do right by my beer. But it was a good party. It was a really good party.

I did remember to bring the dog inside. Other things may have been missed.

I’ve frozen beers before. I’m kinda good at it. Typically, my habit of beer abuse occurs in the summer, when I’m trying to force-chill bottles quickly by putting them in the freezer … then forgetting about them.

My freezing fascination led me to a Q&A with LV brewing authority Jeff Bonner, head brewer and CEO of Cave Brewing near Bethlehem. In addition to being an accomplished beer maker, Bonner also holds a nuclear engineering degree from the University of Arizona. Bonner’s wife is a chemical engineer, so this couple knows their stuff.

After a gentle scolding, Bonner set me straight on the cold hard facts about my beer slushies.

Q: Is frozen beer safe to drink even when the bottle is a solid block of ice or the can is bulging and hideously deformed?

A: It’s safe to drink. What happens with frozen beer is that what ends up freezing is the water. But it’s safe to drink. It just tastes different. It may taste quite different.

Q: What happens to the beer when it freezes and how does it change the flavor?

A: Let’s say it is a regular 5 or 6 percent alcohol beer and it was left outside at 25 degrees. That’s enough to freeze the water in there, but not enough to freeze the alcohol. What you’ll get is something that tastes different. It’s going to taste more boozy. Because what you have, in effect, done is distilled the alcohol.

The contents are physically separated (by the freezing.) If you were to cut that can open what you would see inside is a whole lotta ice. But then what you would have is a fair amount of liquid as well. That liquid would be almost pure alcohol. Most likely at the bottom. It wouldn’t breathe, so as the water froze, that alcohol would begin to fall out of that and pull near the bottom.

Q: Is there a smarter way to thaw a frozen beer?

A: It depends when you want to drink it. Thawing it in the refrigerator is good … like thawing a turkey or a chicken. It’s not going to go bad. Unlike meat, where you may be exposing it to other bacteria in the fridge … because the beer is sealed, it’s safe. So thawing your beer out at room temperature in the basement or in the fridge is fine.

Q: Have you accidentally frozen beer before?

A: I’ve done it. We’ve all done it. I’ve done it and popped them open and thought, Hey, this tastes even better (laughs). It’s funny. Brewing is mostly science and part art and part magic. If you don’t realize that all these things are involved, you are missing something.

Editor’s note: Obviously, there is a risk to freezing beer since bottles may break and cans may explode when left in freezing temperatures for too long. I’ve learned that thawing in the basement — near a drain — is best in case bottles break or cans burst. In this case, it’s best to toss the beer along with the broken vessel. Also, I’ve had success thawing individual beers in plastic bags, which is a safer way to thaw, in case the primary container breaks. The plastic bag will catch the sloppy mess for easy clean-up.

Beer enthusiast Craig Larimer of Bethlehem is the Visuals Editor of The Morning Call.

