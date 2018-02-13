Eco-Products Expands Compostable Servingware that’s Better for Caterers – and the Planet

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Eco-Products is expanding Regalia – a fully compostable line of products for caterers seeking innovative, environmentally friendly solutions for their events.
The line will now feature half trays made from sugarcane and available in one-, two- and four-compartment sizes. A common lid – also compostable – makes stocking easy and drop-off catering even easier.
“These options are ideal for caterers because they’re good for their customers and good for the planet,” said Sarah Martinez, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “They make life better for everyone.”
The new half tray joins a variety of Regalia trays and bowls of multiple sizes, with lids to fit each of them. The line also features innovative accessories like a condiment insert for bowls, and the market’s first bagasse multi-format serving utensil.
Regalia’s innovations include:
“Regalia pieces offer tremendous quality and convenience,” Martinez said. “Caterers can pack up hot or cold foods, drop them off and then go, knowing that cleanup will be simple. Everything from leftover food to the containers themselves can go into the same compost bin.”
About Eco-Products®, Inc.
Eco-Products is the nation’s leading brand of single use foodservice products made from renewable and recycled resources. Their products are, relative to traditional counterparts, gentler on the environment because they require fewer virgin resources to produce, and make diversion from landfills an option upon disposal. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.
