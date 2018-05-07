Dot It Announces New In-House Digital Print Production Facility

Dot It Expands Their Custom Print Capabilities

Arlington, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment announces the addition of an in-house digital print graphics division to their growing infrastructure. The in-house print operation will cater to large format digital print jobs commonly used in the food service industry, such as banners, auto wraps, backlit signs, yard signs, window clings, store signage, bi-fold and tri-fold flyers, counter signs, sidewalk signs and much more. New Division Director, Brett Sutton, comments, “The easiest way to understand our custom print capabilities is to remember we can print anything on anything!”

By expanding their large format printing capabilities, Dot It anticipates quicker turn times for custom print projects as well as more competitive rates, better quality control of products, and the ability to diversify product offerings on their eCommerce website, DotIt.com.

With cutting edge print technology and a full-service custom print production team, Dot It’s new in-house manufacturing better serves the food service industry and continues Dot It’s mission to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators.

Dot It President, Gary Cooper states, “By moving all our custom print production in-house, restaurants can consolidate their custom print vendors without sacrificing quality or efficiency. Now, all the production and fulfillment for custom print projects can be done through Dot It!”

In the coming months, customers can expect more variable print products added to DotIt.com which enables them to upload their own artwork and send custom print projects to print with the push of a button. Customers can also get custom quotes online for high volume orders and other custom print projects not sold online.

To learn more about Dot It’s custom print capabilities or to request a custom quote on a print project, visit www.DotIt.com or call 800-642-3687.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a specialized restaurant distributor headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Founded in 1984, Dot It’s mission is to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators. We source, print, pack, stock and ship all of a restaurant’s branded products and restaurant supplies to all of their locations. This includes all front-of-house and back-of-house products that don’t fit into broadline distribution, such as labels, signage, menus, bounce back offers, business cards, and apparel. Visit Dot It online at www.DotIt.com.

