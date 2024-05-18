If You're Grilling For Vegans, Avoid This Plant-Based Burger Mistake
Scientifically designed to mimic the flavor and texture of standard beef burgers, the steadily growing plant-based burgers — which, like other plant-based meat products, are derived from plant proteins — have seemingly taken over casual diner and barbecue fare. Now, whether or not their inventors were successful in their quest to duplicate the taste of meat without, well, meat is left to opinion.
But either way, with legions of both vegan and non-vegan fans, they have cemented their place as a staple of the modern barbecue. And while it can be tempting to simply throw those plant-based patties directly onto the grill like their non-vegan counterparts, don't make that mistake — plant-based burgers require a slightly different process for best grilling results.
Since plant-based patties — even those whose ingredients allow them to "bleed" like beef — lack the natural juices that help lubricate real meats, you'll need to take a few extra measures to ensure that your patties don't stick to your grill and that they don't brown unevenly. But fear not, a little oil can go a long way. Simply brush the outside of your patties lightly with about 1 tablespoon of your cooking oil to help keep them easily flippable, while also adding a slight richness to their flavor.
Grilling your plant-based burger patties
Grilling up a delicious plant-based burger is relatively easy, but it's important that you completely thaw your patties to room temperature first. Doing so will allow for an evenly — and thoroughly — cooked patty, whereas putting it on the grill frozen, while it can be done quickly, can lead to an unevenly cooked patty with a charred exterior and frozen interior. While you can thaw your patties out on your kitchen counter — which will take between 30 minutes and one hour – Beyond Burgers, for example, can also be thawed in the microwave.
But be sure to use the defrost setting and don't warm them for longer than 30-minute intervals, so you don't risk your patties overheating. When it's time to oil your patties or grill, you can use any type of cooking oil you'd like. Not only will the oil coating keep your patties from sticking, but it will also help your patties take on a crispier exterior, which will result in a more satisfying bite.
Want to season your patties? Go ahead — but be sure to do so after you've cooked each side of your patty, especially if you're using salt, which will draw out the liquids in the patty and prevent it from becoming crisp if you add it while cooking. Otherwise, feel free to experiment with other seasonings. Plant-based burger patties are surprisingly versatile, and seasonings from garlic powder to cumin can enhance their flavor.
Pairings for your delicious plant-based burgers
Plant-based burgers pair well with a variety of flavors and textures, so topping these bad boys is easy and delicious. For a classic burger pairing, the sharpness of cheddar cheese (thinly sliced to maximize melting) will add a salty, tangy kick to your burger with a nice amount of meltiness. But you can also go a more adventurous route with a sharp blue cheese (vegan or non-vegan), which will deliver a creaminess that will add contrast to the thick, crispy texture of your burger.
And don't be afraid to get creative with your bun choice. A vegan pretzel bun, for example, can be a delicious addition, lending its salty flavor and chewy, crusty bite to your plant-based patty for a robust and well-rounded overall flavor and texture profile, while a brioche bun (for non-vegans) will add a sweetness that pairs deliciously with the earthiness of your plant-based patty and a fluffy texture that offers a satisfying mouthfeel. Make that plant-based burger your own and enjoy.