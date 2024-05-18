If You're Grilling For Vegans, Avoid This Plant-Based Burger Mistake

Scientifically designed to mimic the flavor and texture of standard beef burgers, the steadily growing plant-based burgers — which, like other plant-based meat products, are derived from plant proteins — have seemingly taken over casual diner and barbecue fare. Now, whether or not their inventors were successful in their quest to duplicate the taste of meat without, well, meat is left to opinion.

But either way, with legions of both vegan and non-vegan fans, they have cemented their place as a staple of the modern barbecue. And while it can be tempting to simply throw those plant-based patties directly onto the grill like their non-vegan counterparts, don't make that mistake — plant-based burgers require a slightly different process for best grilling results.

Since plant-based patties — even those whose ingredients allow them to "bleed" like beef — lack the natural juices that help lubricate real meats, you'll need to take a few extra measures to ensure that your patties don't stick to your grill and that they don't brown unevenly. But fear not, a little oil can go a long way. Simply brush the outside of your patties lightly with about 1 tablespoon of your cooking oil to help keep them easily flippable, while also adding a slight richness to their flavor.