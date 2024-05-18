The Trick To Avoid A Mushy Veggie Burger Is So Simple

Homemade veggie burgers are one of those foods that can either turn out delicious or prove to be an epic culinary fail. While you don't necessarily have to worry about the resulting consistency of a portobello mushroom burger, crafting a perfectly uniform veggie burger from scratch takes adequate precision and preparation. One of the most recurrent characteristics of lackluster veggie burgers is inconsistency in texture. To avoid overly soft or mushy patties, be mindful when preparing your plant-based mixture.

Most worthwhile veggie burger recipes call for a suggested combination of your favorite vegetables, cooked legumes, a binder like flax meal or eggs, and a small amount of cooked grains. Throwing all the ingredients in a food processor only makes for a goopy mixture that resembles anything but texture-rich veggie patties. Conversely, you can't make veggie burgers that hold together well with unevenly chopped vegetables and whole bulky legumes.

To achieve the best consistency, combine your recipe's base ingredients first. Make sure legumes are coarsely mashed and vegetables have been evenly diced, cooked, and cooled. From here, add a balanced combination of wet and dry ingredients to achieve the right texture. Use your hands to judge the feel of your burger mix. The right combination of ingredients is easily formed into patties without seeming overly sticky. While you may use more than a few extra ingredients to achieve the right texture, supreme veggie burgers can't be made without sufficiently prepared vegetables.