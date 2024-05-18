It's About Time You Start Crusting Your Chicken In Everything Bagel Seasoning

From Southern fried chicken to kid-friendly dino nuggets and cold-curing soups, chicken dishes come in many shapes, sizes, and flavors. Without being dressed up, chicken has an inherently mild flavor, which means your options for jazzing it up are never limited. Whether it's a simple spritz of lemon, a thick layer of pesto, or a Greek yogurt marinade, if you can dream it, when it comes to chicken, you can achieve it — which is exactly why you should crust your chicken in everything bagel seasoning.

Everything bagel seasoning is typically made with dehydrated onion, garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and salt — seasonings and aromatics that individually work wonders on chicken. When you put them all together, however, the savory allium flair mingles with the toasty seeds while the salt bolsters the collective taste, giving your chicken all the seasonings you need in just one shake of a jar.

The familiar, widely used, and highly adaptable ingredients that make up everything bagel seasoning marry seamlessly with many other herbs, sauces, and spices, ensuring that you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite chicken fixings when you introduce the spice blend to your go-to poultry recipes. Not only does everything bagel seasoning spruce up the mild-mannered flavor of chicken, but it also gives it a mouthwatering textural contrast. Between its juicy, succulent interior and crispy, flavorful exterior, everything bagel-crusted chicken is chicken like you've never tasted it before.