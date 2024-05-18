The Biggest Canned Food Myth You Need To Stop Believing

Sealing food in an airtight container to prevent it from going bad is quite literally the entire point of canning. This is the science behind why canned foods are always cylindrical: Round shapes are better at withstanding pressure, making them less likely to burst, leak, or suffer damage.

Because cans are designed to be airtight, the nutrition in food doesn't go anywhere when it's canned. Vegetables are generally canned right after harvest, at facilities located near where they're grown or produced, specifically to ensure as much freshness as possible. Fat-soluble vitamins, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates are unaffected by the canning process, and are thus preserved in amounts essentially identical to their fresh counterparts.

There's also a belief that canned goods are naturally higher in salt, but this is false. While salt and sugar are sometimes added to the canning process, they don't need to be. The belief here seems to stem from salt's common usage as a preservative. However, the canning process is what preserves the food, so salt doesn't have to be added (when it is, it's typically done for flavor reasons). If you're concerned about sodium consumption, most canned goods have low-sodium or sodium-free versions.