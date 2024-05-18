14 Of The Unhealthiest Sam's Club Bakery Foods

Given that tiramisu's three main ingredients are cream, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, it's no surprise that the Member's Mark Lemon Tiramisu (available at Sam's Club) is not healthy. What is surprising is just how much saturated fat and added sugar this dessert contains.

A single, 80-gram portion of Member's Mark Lemon Tiramisu contains 10 grams of saturated fat. That is half of an adult's daily value — the measure of how rich a food is in a certain nutrient as expressed as a percentage of the amount adults are advised to consume daily. As such, the lemon tiramisu contains half the amount of saturated fat an adult should eat in a single day. Because of this high saturated fat content, people that eat this dessert regularly risk raising their blood cholesterol. In an interview with the BBC, dietician Lynne Garton said: "Several factors contribute to raised blood cholesterol, but a diet high in saturated fat is definitely one of them, and this has been confirmed in studies going as far back as the 1950s."

The same small portion of Member's Mark Lemon Tiramisu also contains 20 grams of added sugar (40% of an adult's daily value). While not quite as staggering as the tiramisu's saturated fat content, this is still a substantial amount of added sugar.