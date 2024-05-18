Seriously, Eat More Hot Food To Cool Down This Summer

A 2012 study published in Acta Physiologica found that when cyclists were exercising, those who drank warm water stored less body heat than those who drank cool water. When the cyclists drank the warm water, their bodies reacted the way bodies do to heat — their body temperatures initially rose and they sweated more.

However, since sweat is the way that human bodies cool down, the warm-water-drinking cyclists cooled down more quickly than the cold-water-drinking cyclists because they were sweating more. Affirmed as well by a 2016 study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, hot drinks and hot foods will heat you up at first, but the sweat they cause in your body will make cooling down quicker and easier.

However (aye, there's the rub), according to the 2012 study, this only works if the sweat works. In other words, if you aren't able to sweat well and the sweat isn't able to evaporate off of you, then you'll just keep heating up along with the hot food or drink. So, if you're in a super humid climate or you're wearing lots of layers of tight clothing, full sweat evaporation won't happen and the heat will just stay stored in your body. Those conditions mean that the classic ice water is probably a better cool-down solution.