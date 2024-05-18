The Discontinued Girl Scout Cookie We'll Probably Never See Again

Girl Scout cookie season may only be from January to April of each year, but the wide variety of cookie flavors remains in the hearts and minds of dessert lovers all year long. For all the delicious Girl Scout cookies that hold longtime spots on the roster, there are just as many tasty treats that are no longer offered. Longtime fans of Girl Scout cookies may recall once-beloved cookies like Praline Royals, Cinna-Spins, and most recently, the fan favorite Thanks-A-Lot shortbreads. All of these flavors were once offered by Girl Scouts until they were discontinued, much to the chagrin of avid cookie customers.

But one of the Girl Scout Cookies we desperately wish would make a comeback were only around for one cookie selling season — the chocolatey Double Dutch cookies. This rich, brownie-like treat was a chocolate lover's answer to the classic chocolate chip cookie we all know and love. Unfortunately, this cookie followed the fate of so many others and did not make a grand return the following season; it was available for just one year in the early 2000s.