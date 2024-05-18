Your Citrus Fruit Will Last Way Longer If You Store Them This Way

Storing whole citrus fruit in water is an easy, hassle-free way to keep them juicy and fresh for extended periods of time. However, food safety is far more important than the convenience of long-lasting produce, so keep a few tips in mind to ensure that you're adhering to proper food handling practices.

Before you place the citrus fruits in water, give them a good rinse. Like other fruits and veggies, dirt, insects, and bacteria can cling to the flesh of citrus fruits. If you place the fruits in water before washing them, they're bathing in dirty water. This is particularly concerning if bacteria are present on the fruit, as water and moist environments are breeding grounds for bacterial reproduction.

While many foods benefit from storage in an air-tight container, the same isn't true for citrus fruits. Without proper circulation and airflow, the fruits can get soft, bruised, and mushy — conditions that facilitate smooth entry for pathogens. Instead of sealing them up in an air-tight mason jar, place them in a bowl of water with a paper towel draped atop the opening to prevent dust and debris from entering the water. If you notice the water is dusty, dirty, or housing any debris, empty the bowl and replenish it with fresh water. The temperature of your refrigerator is important in maintaining the freshness of citrus fruits. Refrigerators should be kept under 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but 37 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal.