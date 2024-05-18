Why You'll Never See Ketchup On A Chicago-Style Hot Dog

To assemble a Chicago-style hot dog correctly, you need to include a slew of foods that balance all of those funky flavors. Sweetness comes from the tomatoes, along with the garish green relish that decorates these dogs. A pickle spear and pickled sport peppers add acid to the mix; said peppers also pair with celery salt to give the dog some spice. Ketchup imparts the same three elements of flavor all of those toppings inherently contain, so one could argue that adding this condiment to a Chicago-style hotdog is wholly unnecessary.

Ultimately, those who stand firmly on the anti-ketchup side of the spectrum believe the condiment can dominate the flavor of a hot dog. Given the care that goes into crafting a Chicago-style hot dog, it makes sense why you might want to let the toppings sing. It has been theorized that the ketchup aversion originated at the ballpark, where unrefrigerated and sugary ketchup attracted flies. (However, because flies can be found anywhere, this hypothesis cannot explain how the condiment's prohibition became a regional rule.) The city's anti-ketchup sentiment as it exists today seems to primarily be a source of local pride, but there is inarguably merit to the notion that ketchup can overtake a dog's taste.