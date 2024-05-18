The Italian Lemons You're Meant To Eat Whole

The flavor of a lemon is undeniably a favorite around the world. From lemon meringue pie to lemonade and lemon roasted chicken, there are so many zesty applications from snacks to sips, both sweet and savory.

That said, most people wouldn't ever consider consuming a lemon whole, and as such, recipes have been concocted to help repurpose what is left behind after using lemon juice. For example, making a homemade lemon-pepper seasoning that'll have you saving all your lemon peel, which answers the question, should you throw out your citrus rinds?

But if you're a lover of lemons, pucker up — the time has come for you to have a chance to enjoy a lemony fruit in all its glory, rind and all. There is a variety now being produced with the intention of being eaten in its entirety. The brand that has rolled out this head-turning little flavor bomb is from the southern Italian region of Basilicata, with the fruit grown in the Metapontino area. And while the product is called Lemon Snack, in fact, what they offer isn't a lemon at all — it's actually a limequat, which is the offspring of a lime and a kumquat. But the result is a slightly smaller lemon-presenting treat that is not only less tart, but entirely edible.