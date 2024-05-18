The Most Delicious Foods To Eat Straight From The Can

Do you ever have one of those nights where you just can't muster up the will to cook dinner, and even turning on the stove seems like too big an expenditure of energy? If so, you'll be happy to learn that there are several foods you can eat straight from the can, no stove-starting necessary.

You've surely seen the old movies where cowboys eat beans straight out of the can, but you have way more options than that. Canned vegetables, canned tuna, canned soup — you can eat lots of delicious things from a can without heating them up first! And these foods aren't just great for when you're having a lazy day. They can also be a lifesaver when your electricity goes out and you can't use your appliances to warm up your meals, or when you go on a camping trip and don't have the tools to start a fire.

But which canned foods should you keep on hand for this purpose? In terms of safety, almost all canned food is just fine to eat as-is, as long as you keep an eye out for tell-tale signs of canned food spoilage. Canned goods are heated up to a high temperature during the canning process to kill any bacteria inside, and are then tested for toxicity in a lab. However, safety aside, there are some foods that are just tastier than others when it comes to eating them cold, so we have compiled a big list of the best ones.