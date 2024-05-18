Give Your Cocktail A Savory Twist By Swapping Vodka With Aquavit

One of the benefits of mixing drinks with vodka is its neutral flavor. It's a great way to add some booze to your beverages without overpowering other ingredients or introducing unwanted flavor profiles. But sometimes, you do want to give your go-to cocktails a little extra something. If that's the case, rather than using plain vodka, you might want to consider aquavit. This is a type of liquor hailing predominantly from Scandinavia that is made by distilling potatoes or grain.

Aquavit shares some similarities with vodka, particularly in the distilling method, but it's flavors are savory. It has notes of herbs and spices, most notably dill and caraway. These profiles will give cocktails that usually use vodka a unique twist. The caraway adds a toasty flavor reminiscent of rye bread, while the dill brings out grassy, citrusy notes. That means when you mix it into your favorite cocktails, it can give the drinks more complexity than indistinct vodka.