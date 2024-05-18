McDonald's Sausage Is Made Of Fewer Ingredients Than We Thought

McDonald's is a convenient place to grab something if you're looking for a quick bite to eat in the morning. However, many menu options feature sausage, whether it be the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Burrito, or Sausage McGriddle. If you end up ordering a sandwich or combo meal that includes a sausage patty, you may wonder what it's made of. The burgers may be made with 100 percent ground beef, but the Chicken McNuggets contain fillers and preservatives, so where does the sausage stand? As it turns out, the recipe is more straightforward than expected.

According to the McDonald's website, the sausage patty contains eight ingredients: Pork, water, salt, sugar, and a combination of seasonings that includes rosemary extract, as well as other undisclosed spices and "natural flavors." However, McDonald's sausage patties aren't entirely free of preservatives, as they also contain dextrose, which aids in browning, enhances flavor, and delays spoilage.