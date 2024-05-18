13 McDonald's Ice Cream Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Capping off your trip to McDonald's with an ice cream is a must for many people. However, for folks out there who want something different, the food giant doesn't always deliver. That's not to say that McDonald's doesn't have a good selection of ice cream (well, technically, soft serve) — the restaurant offers a range of varieties, from its iconic McFlurry to its sundaes and plain cones. Unfortunately, though, if you want something other than these standard choices, you might feel like you have to go elsewhere.

Or do you? The truth is that with a few hacks, you can do far more with McDonald's ice cream options than you ever dreamed of. Mashing two different ice cream orders together, or taking elements of a few different orders and mixing them up, can see you creating brand-new dessert delights. Incorporating some of McDonald's other menu items and pairing them with ice cream can also deliver some innovative culinary masterpieces. (Don't worry, we're not going to suggest pairing your Big Mac with your McFlurry — that'd be too far, even for us.) Ready to see what hacks you can perform with McDonald's ice cream? Let's go.