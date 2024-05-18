The Canned Chef Boyardee Pasta That Brings On The 90s Nostalgia

It isn't uncommon for food brands to release products that are only available for a limited time, like many of the novelty flavors of Lays potato chips or Oreos. However, that doesn't seem to have been the case with Chef Boyardee's Spider-Man pasta. Nowhere on the can was the product described as "limited edition," and the ads don't say anything along the lines of "while supplies last," or state that you should grab a can before it's gone. Plus, many limited-time offerings aren't available for longer than a year, and the Spider-Man pasta was said to be available until the late '90s.

So if it wasn't a limited-edition product, then why was it discontinued? There is no official reason shared by Chef Boyardee, but perhaps there wasn't much of a demand for canned pasta in the shape of a web, or maybe the pasta shapes cost too much to make. In 2002, Chef Boyardee still had Marvel licensing rights, because the company released a superhero-themed beef ravioli that featured other Marvel characters in addition to Spider-Man. Unlike Chef Boyardee's Spider-Man canned pasta from a few years prior, the only thing that made Chef Boyardee's 2002 superhero pasta different from its regular canned ravioli was the inclusion of superheroes on the can's label. Chef Boyardee stopped making Spider-Man canned pasta more than 25 years ago and never brought it back, so it seems like the company simply moved on to other products.