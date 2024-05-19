Give A Classic PB&J An Upgrade By Breaking Out The Smoker

Given that peanut butter is the pantry staple you can easily make at home, another major plus side of making this smoked peanut butter is that you won't need any additional ingredients. You're still using nothing more than peanuts and salt, plus an optional sweetener like honey or maple syrup. Some recipes call for an oil, like vegetable or peanut, which helps you dial in your perfect consistency. But if you're accustomed to making your own peanut butter and have honed yours to perfection, the added step of smoking shouldn't make much of a difference to the texture. Once you have your smoked spread, it's just a matter of slathering it onto your choice of bread with your preferred jam or jelly.

Of course, the downside to this delicious dish is that it's a bit of a process. It requires equipment, in the form of the smoker, and also time as it can take several hours to complete the smoking step. You can experiment with a handheld tube smoker like the Breville Smoking Gun, which is a compact contraption known to speed things up, but it may not yield quite the same depth of smoky flavor as a traditional setup. This may be a more ideal way to test out infusing store-bought peanut butter with a smoky taste as well, since this tool can be used on spreads like jams (you can smoke this, too, for an additional smoky boost to your PB&J).