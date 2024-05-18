The Easy Herb Tip For Upgrading Boxed Broth

Whether you're making creamy mushroom risotto, stirring up a hearty pot of bean-free Texas chili, or adding depth of flavor to cooked rice, boxed broth is a convenient, ready-to-use ingredient. The only downside to boxed broth is that it's not always as flavorful as a homemade batch. However, you shouldn't have to compromise on flavor just to enjoy convenient cooking, and with the help of some aromatic herbs, you'll have a store-bought broth that's just as tasty as one made from scratch without any extra elbow grease.

Simmering your broth with herbs before introducing it to your dish facilitates the development of new layers of flavor. Many herbs also have strong aromas, which strengthens our perception of taste. When you add herbs to boxed broth, you're improving both its taste and aroma — double win.

If you're a picky eater, we don't blame you — high standards yield high-quality dishes. To achieve a more flavor-forward box of broth, simply introduce a selection of herbs to a simmering pot of the liquid. If you don't want loose herbs dotting your dish, run the herb-infused broth through a fine strainer to remove the residual fragments before bringing the emboldened cooking liquid into your favorite recipes.