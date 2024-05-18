The Fast Food Mascot That Got His Own Comic Series

When it comes to fast food advertising, nothing beats a memorable mascot. From Ronald McDonald to Colonel Sanders, many of the most well-known chains and small mom-and-pop shops alike leave it to a perpetually smiling face to sell their food. Some mascots have become more recognizable than the restaurant itself. Take Bob's Big Boy restaurant for example — you may not know what the fast food chain's classic double cheeseburger, the Big Boy burger, tastes like off the top of your head, but you can most likely recognize the burger when it's being held up by the chain's adorable blushing mascot, Big Boy himself.

The Big Boy mascot was actually based on a real life young fan who would help owner Bob Wian with chores around the restaurant. According to the fast food chain's website, little Richard Woodruff was a "chubby six year old boy in droopy overalls," who inspired the burger's name "Big Boy," along with the famous cartoon associated with it. The iconic mascot with rosy cheeks, quaffs of brown hair, and red checkered overalls was drawn on a napkin one day in 1937 by Warner Brothers animator and Bob's Big Boy patron Ben Washam. With that doodle, the Big Boy mascot was born. The sweet, smiling little server became so beloved that he even had his own comic book called "The Adventures of Big Boy." Comic book creator Manfred Bernhard once defined the comic as a "non-violent mix of stories, games, puzzles, pen pals, and letters," per CBLDF.