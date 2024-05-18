The Mayo Mistake You're Making On Your Sandwich, According To Roy Choi

Mayonnaise is a beloved condiment when it comes to sandwich construction, but precision is essential for a tasty end result. Among the many mayo blunders you should avoid at all costs, there's one that can decrease the flavor appeal of your sandwich. To help you avoid this unwanted fate, chef and food truck pioneer Roy Choi has a simple yet effective condiment tip for building a better sandwich.

When slathering mayonnaise onto your bread of choice, don't simply add the condiment to the middle of the slice. Instead, Choi recommends evenly spreading mayo from one corner of the slice to the other. Instead of being clustered in the middle, this method ensures that the mayonnaise covers every square inch of the bread for an all-over flavor enhancement. If you have concerns that Choi's sandwich tip will lead to soggy bread, you can avoid this common issue by popping your sandwich bread in the toaster to give it some extra crunch.