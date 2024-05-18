These Discontinued Canned Ribs Were Doomed From The Start

Canned meat may have its detractors, but it's actually an economical and long-lasting addition to your pantry. Canned meat can be used to create a number of delicious recipes, such as quick and easy Spam in a Blanket. However, not all types of meat were meant to be commercially canned, which Armour Star learned the hard way. According to a vintage ad posted on eBay, the food company introduced ribs in a can back in 1964, which apparently failed to captivate consumers. While the advertisement claimed its 2 ½-pound can included "specially selected, specially cut" spareribs, there was one major issue.

While the spareribs were reportedly "slim in bone," the presence of a bone in canned meat likely deterred a lot of people from enjoying the product. There's no indication of how much these canned ribs retailed for way back in the mid-1960s, but the ad did warn customers: "If you're looking for the cheapest ribs, forget ours." Based on that statement, one could safely assume that consumers were unwilling to pay big bucks for canned meat with bones intact.