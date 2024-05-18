The Chipotle Ordering Hack That Could Get You Way Bigger Portions

Fans of Chipotle are always looking for ways to maximize their meals. Take the Chipotle ordering hack that results in more protein, which is perfect for ultra-hungry diners. Another ingenious hack making the rounds on TikTok suggests ordering extra sides to score a massive amount of food for under $10, according to the creator of the video. In the clip, the TikToker presents a giant container brimming with meat, veggies, rice, and other goodies, claiming it equals "four meals."

It's a fact of life that some restaurant hacks aren't all they're cracked up to be (such as certain fast food secret menu items you can probably skip). Accordingly, it's natural to be a bit skeptical of this hack, especially when you see just how much food it supposedly results in. To verify whether the hack works, Daily Meal reached out to Chipotle and asked whether restaurants typically charged for extra sides. According to the representative, individual locations get to decide how to handle costs related to extra sides. And in some cases, customers are not charged for any added sides that fit into the bowl.