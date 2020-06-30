Curry Up Now Officially Debuts New Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich on July 6, National Fried Chicken Day

New ‘TFC’ Sandwich Will Be Available At All Bay Area, Calif. Restaurants

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian concept that is best known for its innovative Indianeats, will officially launch its new Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich at all Bay Area, Calif. restaurants on National Fried Chicken Day, July 6. The ‘TFC’ Sandwich, which has been in a soft launch phase since mid-June, features 48 hour tandoori-marinated chicken that is fried to crisp perfection and topped with bombay dust aioli, house made pickled onions, and a chutney of curry leaves, pineapple, and jalapeño on a brioche bun. The newest menu item will now be offered as a permanent menu item alongside Curry Up Now’s popular Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, and more.

“Our TFC Sandwich exemplifies what Curry Up Now does best – we take a popular American dish, like the beloved fried chicken sandwich, and infuse it with our own unique, Indian twist to turn it into something that’s unexpected and playful,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer. “It’s no secret that there’s plenty of heated competition when it comes to fried chicken sandwiches, but there’s only one place to get a Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich!”

Founded as a food truck in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini, Curry Up Now has always aimed to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in ways that are approachable and recognizable for the everyday American consumer. Never ones to shy away from experimenting with new formats and culinary creations from cultures across the globe, Curry Up Now’s signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Aloo Gobi Tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. Curry Up Now also limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house, and packaging all to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers.

Since its inception a decade ago, Curry Up Now has gained national notoriety with its appearances in season 2 of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious documentary series starring James Beard award winning chef David Chang, NBA star Stephen Curry’s 5 Minutes from Home YouTube series, and numerous viral videos like Thrillist’s Fork Yeah, AOL’s In The Know, and INSIDER Food. The restaurant chain has also been recognized by Forbes, The Los Angeles Times, American Airlines’ American Way Magazine, FoodNetwork.com, Foodbeast, and was named an Inc. 5000 company in 2019.

Curry Up Now currently operates 10 locations nationwide in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia, with more than 40 franchised and corporate units in varying stages of development in the existing states, Colorado, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com and follow the growing chain on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

