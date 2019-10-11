Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ supports Veterans

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is currently searching for Veterans that are looking to own their own business. When Sal and Samantha Rincione founded Crave, they always knew they wanted to aim to help veterans and active duty members. Sal himself being a veteran himself saw the importance. Currently, 90% of Crave’s franchisees are veterans. “The goal was always to create something that would allow people that had other life experiences, not solely food experiences, be able to join our Crave family. The dedication and training that our veterans and active duty members have, can help them in business” – Samantha and Sal Rincione.

Crave is a BBQ and hot dog restaurant that also features a self-serve beer wall. The craft beers are local to the specific stores region, which allow franchisees to pick out customer favorites. The restaurant also releases limited time offers monthly such as “Mac n Brisket sandwich”, “Pumpkin Pie” and others. Crave’s main focus, is of course, delicious food of great quality, but also customer satisfaction.

Crave currently has locations throughout the US to include Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida and more!

Crave will assists with real estate selection, build out, marketing, training and more. For more information on joining the Crave family please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com