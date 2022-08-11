Chronic Tacos To Make a Steller Stop at Bella Terra Location To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life

Huntington Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: Hosted on Saturday, August 20th from 11AM – 1PM , the next stop in the 20th anniversary tour will be hosted at the Chronic Tacos in Bella Terra. Owned by Caleb Walker, who opened the store back in 2011 with the support of his brother, Paul Walker, this store will hold a celebration that includes a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. With ALL app users getting a free taco, this stop is here to bring the #TacoLife to Bella Terra. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including free tacos for a year, a catering package from Chronic Tacos, Knotts Berry Farm tickets, as well as Chronic Tacos merch and gift cards. This is a SoCal celebration you won’t want to miss!

WHEN: Saturday, August 20th from 11:00AM – 1:00 PM

WHERE: 7621 Edinger Ave Unit #106, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada, and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

More from Chronic Tacos

The post Chronic Tacos To Make a Steller Stop at Bella Terra Location To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.