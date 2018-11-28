Chicken Salad Chick To Open New Location In Lake Mary

Fast casual concept to open 4th Orlando area restaurant and offers free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest restaurant in Lake Mary at 1101 International Parkway, marking the brand’s 4th location in the greater Orlando area. With 18 Chicken Salad Chick locations currently open across Florida, the Lake Mary restaurant continues a string of development in the state, with restaurants in Lutz and Pensacola opened earlier this year, a restaurant in Oviedo set to open before the end of the year and four additional Florida locations slated to open next year.

Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on December 4th with giveaways and specials throughout the week that include:

Tuesday, December 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

The Lake Mary Chicken Salad Chick is owned and operated by existing franchisees Buck and Brooklyn Harris of CSC Three, LLC. The husband-and-wife duo has more than 15 years of experience in the foodservice industry, initially operating a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Ormond Beach before making the switch to Chicken Salad Chick in 2015. In addition to their new Lake Mary location, the duo operates two Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Ormond Beach and Port Orange, with plans to develop more restaurants in the greater Central Florida area over the next few years.

“As foodservice veterans in the fast casual chicken segment, Brooklyn and I know a thing or two about what makes a brand standout,” said Buck Harris. “Chicken Salad Chick’s genuine personality, wholesome atmosphere and attention to detail in both the restaurant design and menu offerings make this brand feel like home. We are thrilled to be opening a location in Lake Mary and look forward to serving residents for years to come.”

Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 103 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Mary will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (407) 942-3307. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

* Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/10.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, make a purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 25 winners will be announced via Facebook Live after closing.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/10.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLakeMary/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 103 restaurants in 12 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

