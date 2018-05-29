Summer’s here, and that means one thing and one thing only: It’s ice cream season. There are tons of out-of-this-world options in the frozen section, but if you didn’t bring a jacket, spare yourself from getting goosebumps — we’ve got you covered.

The Best New Ice Cream Flavors for Summer 2018, Gallery.

We scoured store shelves and chatted with our friends at beloved brands such as Ben & Jerry’s to bring you the best new flavors to chill you out under the summer sun. We’ve all had our fair share of of chocolate and vanilla à la carte or together in a twist, but what do you know about Wildberry Lavender Mascarpone?

While there isn’t any particular trend that stands out this year (let’s all wave goodbye to the “core” fad), some brands are mashing together fan-favorite flavors while others take a romantic stroll down the carefully crafted path. On your left we have Reese’s classic peanut butter cups, and on your right you’ll notice bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate chips joining hands in holy matrimony.

Each and every flavor found on this slideshow can be found at major retailers including but not limited to Kroger, Target, Walmart, Friendly’s, and Baskin-Robbins. Grab a spoon and get scooping, because we’re diving in, er, grabbing the tub from the freezer and falling into a black hole of Netflix. Ice cream shouldn’t be eaten in the sun anyway. It will melt! So read on to discover the best new ice cream flavors for summer 2018.