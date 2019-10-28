NBA caviar
Basketball-Branded Caviar for Fans of Select NBA Teams

The tins start at $25
Just in time for the NBA's latest season, a new company is catering to basketball fans with die-hard champagne taste - with a line of caviar tins branded with team logos.

The tins, which start at $25 for a 12-gram portion of Siberian select caviar, are sold online by New York City-based Pearl Street Caviar. Pearl Street hopes to broaden the audience for the buttery-salty fish-egg treat. "We believe caviar is a food, not a delicacy," the company's website reads.

The NBA tins are available with a choice of 14 team logos, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Thirty-gram tins cost $64. Pearl Street also sells 125-gram tins, with enough caviar for three to six people.

In addition to the Siberian caviar, Pearl Street also sells a pricier variety called Keluga. Both are sourced from open-pen aquafarms in China. Every order includes a key used for opening the tin and mother of pearl spoon for serving.

NBALab X Caviar from Pearl Street Caviar, $25 and up at pearlstreetcaviar.com.

