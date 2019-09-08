Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Makes Its Murfreesboro Debut

Popular gourmet burger joint opens its doors Sept. 9 and hosts ceremonial burger cutting Sept. 11

Murfreesboro, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – will open its doors and start serving its badass burgers to everyone in Murfreesboro on Monday, Sept. 9.

The new 3,790-square-foot restaurant, located at 2243 Medical Center Pkwy., Ste. B, will celebrate its grand opening with a ceremonial burger cutting hosted by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to expand and bring Bad Daddy’s to Murfreesboro,” said CEO Boyd Hoback. “We have hired an incredible team of 100 and they are all looking forward to serving Bad Daddy’s insanely delicious, award-winning burgers to everyone in the area. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Murfreesboro’s new Bad Daddy’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This will be the second Bad Daddy’s in Tennessee and 36th system-wide, with other locations throughout Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

For more information, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 35 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

