Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart

Meal Replacement Drink Leader to Be Sold at Mass Retailer to Bring Complete Nutrition to 450+ local stores

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent, today announced that their products will be sold at Walmart, the leading grocer in the United States. The move marks a significant step in expanding Soylent's retail footprint and providing access to quality nutrition across 450 local stores around the country.

"Our expansion to retail and now with Walmart is a great opportunity for Soylent to continue our focus on making unhealthy and unsustainable food voids obsolete for consumers everywhere," said Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley, "Our team is excited to see Soylent on local Walmart shelves, marking a significant step in providing more ways for consumers to get access to our brand."

This latest move comes on the heels of Soylent's successful launch in over 2,500 7-Eleven locations and a retail partnership deal with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the metro New York area. In January, Soylent was the #1 Grocery product on Amazon and continues to expand its subscription base on its own ecommerce site, soylent.com. Soylent was launched online in 2014, made its retail debut in July 2017 and as of April 2018, the brand will be available across fourteen states, illustrating the hunger for Soylent both on and offline.

"By working with Walmart, Soylent has the unique opportunity to build presence offline with a leading force in the grocery sector. We are committed to making our offline experience as robust as our thriving online business and Walmart marks a significant step in bringing our product to new consumers across the country," shares Melody Conner, Soylent Vice President of Sales.

Soylent is on a mission to eliminate unhealthy and unsustainable food voids for consumers everywhere, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in a convenient, ready-to-drink package. Walmart locations will offer Cacao, Vanilla Latte and Coffiest.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing healthy, functional foods that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. Soylent leverages science and technology to provide complete, convenient, sustainable nutrition to the world. Available at Soylent.com, on Amazon, and in select retail locations, Soylent's innovative products include Original Powder and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For additional information on retail locations go to https://www.soylent.com/stores/.

