Houston Bar Belle Station Celebrates Third Anniversary and Announces Exciting New Plans for Expansion

Focusing on Southern-style hospitality with a modern spin, upscale bar, and eatery Belle Station is a Midtown favorite with a Washington, DC location set to debut this summer.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three years after opening, Belle Station has become a go-to bar for Houstonians, and the hip hangout spot is now setting its sights on the East Coast with a new DC location planned to open in the summer of 2020.

Since bursting onto the Midtown scene in December of 2016, Belle Station has rapidly cemented its status as one of the best places to grab a bite, enjoy a drink, and dance all night in Houston. As a nod to old-timey Southern belles and their endless string of chic brunches and lavish parties, the combination bar and eatery was designed to serve as Midtown's number one spot to have a stylishly good time – and judging from its impressive success, Belle Station has achieved exactly that.

The end of 2019 marked three years in business for Belle Station and also served up the much-anticipated news of a second location for the trendy bar and restaurant. Considering the massive following the spot has already established in Houston, it comes as no surprise that the brand has plans to expand. While many locals speculated that a new Belle Station might be opening its doors soon, few expected the thrilling announcement of an East Coast location. This upcoming Fall, Belle Station will make its mark in our nation's capital, launching their newest location on 14th & U Street in Washington, DC.

For three years running, Belle Station has proved again and again why they're a top choice for Houstonians looking for fun in Midtown. Winner of the Best of Houston Award - Best Bar in Midtown for 2020, there are so many reasons locals celebrate life at Belle Station. There's something going on nearly every night of the week, including weekday happy hours, Wednesday steak nights, Friday Latin nights, and of course, their famous Sunday Brunch. The Belle's Babe Brunch and Sucka'-Free Sundays are both Instagram-worthy occasions, serving six-dollar mimosas and classic brunch dishes like avocado toast, chicken and waffles, and biscuits and gravy. For guests wondering where to watch the next big UFC match-up, Belle Station offers up a comfortably stylish spot with their airings of all the hottest pay-per-view fights.

Once the sun goes down, the good times don't end – in fact, the party is only getting started. Between their partnership with Innerloop DJs, their cutting-edge Diavolo sound/lighting system, and their hip but the laid back vibe, Belle Station is a highlight of Houston nightlife. Every night, guests hit the dance floor and enjoy the stylings of many of the biggest open-format DJs in the industry. Among the many exceptional qualities of Belle Station is their impressive list of cocktails, beers, wines, and premium liquors, offering everything from boozy lemonades and frozen margaritas to the finest champagne and Southern-style whiskey.

For locals and visitors alike, Belle Station is a must-visit hot spot in Midtown Houston – and soon to be in DC – that's only expected to grow even more popular with time. VIP Reservations can be made online or by calling the reservation host at (346) 202-4056.

About Belle Station: Belle Station opened in Midtown Houston in 2016, quickly earning exceptional reviews for its stylish interiors, impeccable service, a first-class lineup of DJs and performers. The combination bar and eatery serves weekend brunch in addition to happy hour, dinner, and late-night service, putting a deliciously gourmet twist on comfort food favorites. With a unique concept that harkens back to the old-fashioned tenets of Southern hospitality, Belle Station is a contemporary venue known for hosting the best parties and brunch in Texas. Casual but upscale, and aimed at providing a good time for all, Belle Station in Midtown will soon be joined by a new location slated to open Fall 2020.

For more information about Belle Station and the upcoming opening of their newest location in Washington DC, please contact them via email at info@bellestationhtx.com . Photos & Videos of Belle Station can be found in their Media Kit .

Media Contact:

Jeremy Kight, Owner / Operator

Phone: 972-408-6568

235760@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-bar-belle-station-celebrates-third-anniversary-and-announces-exciting-new-plans-for-expansion-301020672.html

SOURCE Belle Station