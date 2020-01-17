Giant Food Launches New Wine Line, "Artie" at Virginia Stores

The playful and affordable private-brand will be available in four varietals

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced the launch of Artie wines, a new line of affordable and quality wine with a clever and fun design.

The Artie line is exclusively available at 57 Giant stores in Virginia and made up of four fun varietals from around the globe.

): Tropical and refreshing with tasting notes of ripe apple, apricot, melon and tropical fruits. 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon ( Australia ): Fruity and spicy with hints of bramble, cherry and blackcurrants with spices.

): Fruity and spicy with hints of bramble, cherry and blackcurrants with spices. 2018 Pinot Grigio ( Italy ): Crisp and refreshing with tasting notes of apple and pear.

): Crisp and refreshing with tasting notes of apple and pear. 2018 Sauvignon Blanc ( France ): Fruity and zesty with flavors of lime, apple and gooseberry.

Each bottle label features a playful cork icon to highlight the wine's country of origin. Artie is priced between $6.99-$9.99 per bottle, making it affordable to enjoy on any occasion and an approachable option for consumers who may be new to wine to try different varieties.

Jeffrey Pygott, in-store wine buyer at Giant Food, has spent over 30 years tasting wines from around the globe. Pygott tastes and hand-selects every wine available on Giant store shelves, including the latest, Artie wines.

"We are thrilled to bring Artie wines, an easy-to-drink, affordable and lighthearted line, to our shoppers in Virginia," said Jeffrey Pygott, Category Manager – Beer & Wine at Giant Food. "These wines are a great way to explore different wine varietals and pair with various favorite foods with family and friends."

To celebrate the launch, Giant is offering a 10% off Mix & Match deal on 6 bottles or more of any wine in the store. For more information about Giant's wine offerings, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 162 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 80 full-service PNC Banks and 21 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 156 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

