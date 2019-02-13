Drizly Partners With BevMo! In Major West Coast Expansion In Time For Valentine's Day

Addition of 45 BevMo! stores to platform expands selection of on-demand beer, wine and spirits with signature one-hour delivery

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the world's first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced a partnership with BevMo!, the leading specialty beverage retailer on the west coast, bringing on-demand alcohol delivery to 45 best-in-class stores throughout California, in time for Valentine's Day. With a retailer network of over 1,000 locations, Drizly works with partners like BevMo! across North America to bring adults of legal drinking age the widest selection of beer, wine and spirits, with full price transparency and delivery in under 60 minutes through Drizly.com and the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play). Drizly equips retailers with technology that allows them to reliably and responsibly offer delivery services, including proprietary ID verification technology that enables store personnel to scan and verify IDs, with accuracy that goes well beyond a manual review.

"We've always put our shoppers first by offering competitive prices, remarkable selection and best-in-class shopping experience," said Dimitri Haloulos, CEO of BevMo!. "What better time to introduce under 60 minute delivery, than just in time for Valentine's Day, when consumers are planning a romantic night in?"

Drizly's partnership with BevMo! adds 45 stores to the alcohol e-commerce pioneer's platform throughout northern California, spanning the Bay Area and Silicon Valley, and southern California, from Los Angeles to San Diego. Consumers throughout these areas are invited to enter promo code BEVMO to enjoy $5 off a first-time order on Drizly through a local BevMo! location.

"Our partnership with BevMo!, which shares our innovative mindset, takes our already strong west coast presence to a new level," said Bryan Goodwin, SVP of Commercial Sales and Operations at Drizly. "BevMo!'s presence on Drizly includes their legendary ClubBev deals, making it easy for their loyal shoppers to enjoy a full BevMo! experience through just a few taps on their phones or laptops."

Drizly provides consumers in cities throughout the west coast, and over 100 total cities across North America, visibility into inventories from local retailers in each market, offering a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits, at transparent and competitive prices. In addition to a wide variety of adult beverages, BevMo!'s range of popular soft drinks, juices, mixers and gifts, will also be available on the Drizly platform, meeting every consumers beverage needs. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips and popular adult beverage trends.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

