Davos Brands Takes Aim at Booming American Whisky, Forming National Partnership with Balcones Distilling

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davos Brands, an importer and marketer of luxury spirits and sakes, is thrilled to welcome into its world-class portfolio Balcones Distilling, the most-awarded whisky brand from Texas. With this partnership, Davos Brands expands its portfolio into the fast-growing premium American Whisky category. Created in 2008, Balcones Distilling is one of the leaders of the craft spirits revolution in the U.S. Balcones joins Davos Brands' impressive roster of craft premium spirit brands including Aviation American Gin, TY KU Sake, Sombra Mezcal, Astral Tequila and iichiko Shochu. Davos Brands partners with best in class wine and spirits to develop and execute innovative sales and marketing strategies.

Andrew Chrisomalis, Davos Brands chief executive officer said "We've searched high and low - for years - for an American craft whisky brand that best matches our portfolio and Company's ethos: Best in Class products. Balcones Distilling is just that, in spades. There is literally no more awarded craft distillery and team in the U.S. than Balcones. The brand has pioneered the American Single Malt Whisky category and now Balcones and Davos together are prepared to launch Balcones Bourbon throughout the U.S. and world. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the entire Balcones team."

Balcones is consistently recognized and awarded for its exceptional whisky. Its brand range includes super-premium Balcones "1" Texas Single Malt; Baby Blue, the first Texas whisky on the market since Prohibition; Texas Pot Still Bourbon; as well as other year-round classics and annual releases. All product is created by co-founder and Head Distiller Jared Himstedt, winner of the Icons of Whisky America's Master Distiller / Master Blender of the Year award for 2019.

Guillaume Cuvelier, Davos Brands vice chairman mentioned "There is a craft distillery boom that is sweeping the United States. Texas has been well represented by Balcones Distilling, which was among the first craft distilleries established in the state. The team at Balcones Distilling have done an outstanding job developing the brand and making it the brightest whisky star in Texas. We are proud to add the Balcones Distilling products to the Davos Brands portfolio, and are keen to build on its success. We will continue to support the community of loyal Balcones consumers as we expand distribution."

Jared Himstedt, Balcones Distilling co-founder and head distiller, added "We are excited to finally be able to expand our reach a bit and get more whisky out there. There are lots of folks across the country who have been asking for Balcones, but we just haven't had enough supply or the personnel on the ground to get it to them. This partnership with Davos Brands should be a huge step toward getting our whiskies in the hands of everyone who's been waiting to get Balcones where they live."

Jeff Liebhardt, vice president of sales for Balcones, commented, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Davos Brands team. They are true professionals and a great culture fit, and we expect them to help take the Balcones brand to new heights."

Davos Brands and top distributors, including Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits throughout North America will immediately focus on distribution of Balcones whisky to accelerate and expand the brand's presence as well as its marketing reach.

About Balcones Distilling:

Driven by a passion to create something original and truly authentic, Balcones Distilling marries centuries of distilling tradition with the bold flavors of Texas. Balcones is synonymous with quality and innovation in the whisky industry, known for emphasizing high quality ingredients and drawing influences from all over Texas. To date, the distillery has earned over 350 national and international tasting awards and accolades for their whiskies and spirits.

Balcones distills all of their beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco, Texas. At its heart are four copper pot stills built by Forsyths, considered some of the best artisans in Scotland. You can now visit and tour the facility, with tastings and events held regularly, and see why Balcones is always Distilled to Appreciate. Visit www.balconesdistilling.com for more information.

About Davos Brands:

Our mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best in class wine and spirits brands that create a meaningful and valuable connection with consumers. We do this through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team members are recognized to be amongst the best performers in the industry; the team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. Our team thinks out of the box and finds ways to obtain outstanding results through an entrepreneurial focus. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of TY KU Sake, Aviation Gin, Sombra Mezcal, Astral Tequila and iichiko Shochu. Visit www.DavosBrands.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davos-brands-takes-aim-at-booming-american-whisky-forming-national-partnership-with-balcones-distilling-300950986.html

SOURCE Davos Brands