CORE® Hydration Finds Balance with Demi Lovato in National Multimedia Campaign

Multi-Platinum Singer, Songwriter, Actress and Advocate Partners with Leading Premium Water for its 2018 Finding Balance Campaign

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE® Nutrition, purveyors of CORE® Hydration premium pH balanced bottled water and CORE® Organic, the USDA Certified Organic enhanced fruit hydration, is proud to announce the launch of its Finding Balance brand campaign with Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist, Demi Lovato.

A balanced body performs better, which is why CORE offers perfectly pH balanced water that works in harmony with the body's natural pH levels and inspires fans to find balance in an unbalanced world. The Finding Balance with Demi Lovato campaign features an in-depth look at how Lovato balances all aspects of life, such as enjoying her social and love life, staying on top of latest fashion and beauty trends, and sharing any and all updates with her beloved followers on social. From selling out arenas to crushing a training session, CORE's new campaign highlights how Lovato is "Sorry Not Sorry" for trying to juggle it all. After discovering CORE in 2015, Lovato became one of the brand's initial investors and is now accompanied by an elite lineup of celebrity investors including Adam Levine, Diplo, Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry and Karlie Kloss. The campaign consists of digital creative, including seven snackable videos, as well as out-of-home and retail media.

"CORE and I have always shared a common point of view: be true to your core," said Lovato. "In addition to keeping me hydrated so I can perform at my best, CORE encourages people to stay true to who they are by finding balance in everything they do. It's so important to find gratitude in life, focus on the positive things and celebrate yourself, which is exactly what CORE motivates its fans to do and why I'm proud to be an investor and partner. "

"Everyone wants to find balance," said Eric Berniker, CMO of CORE Nutrition. "Between the success of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, commitment to spreading awareness for issues she is passionate about and journey towards embracing body positivity and self-love, each day Demi Lovato is striving to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle. We admire her for this and are extremely proud to be partnering with her for CORE's latest campaign."

After just three years in business, CORE has broken through the retail clutter and successfully connected with consumers. Currently tracking towards $200 million in retail sales, CORE has quickly become a top premium water brand and a favorite among hydration-obsessed millennials. Additionally, CORE has been recognized in the industry as a brand with Billion Dollar potential by Goldman Sachs and as a brand that is disrupting the consumer landscape by the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

For more information, please visit www.HydrateWithCore.com and follow CORE Nutrition on Facebook (/CoreHydration), Instagram (@core), and Twitter (@COREdrinks).

About CORE Nutrition, LLC

A health and wellness company founded in 2015 on innovative design and science, CORE Nutrition is the maker of CORE Hydration pH balanced water and CORE® Organic enhanced fruit hydration. CORE Nutrition was founded by beverage industry veteran Lance Collins, best known for creating billion-dollar brands such as FUZE and NOS Energy. CORE Hydration is a premium bottled water that is perfectly balanced to work in harmony with your body's natural pH. Through a unique process, CORE Hydration is ultra-purified and balanced with electrolytes and minerals to achieve your body's "Perfect pH" of 7.4. CORE's 100% recyclable and BPA free, revolutionary contoured bottle is available in 44oz., 30oz., and 20oz. wide mouth closure PET and a 24oz. sports-cap PET. Additionally, CORE offers a 16.9oz. and 30oz. six-pack to meet all consumer needs.

The company's second product line, CORE Organic, offers enhanced fruit hydration that delivers what consumers have been thirsting for but unable to find: an organic, low calorie and great tasting beverage that supports their overall wellness and daily immunity. In addition to being USDA Certified Organic with only 5 calories per serving, CORE Organic is also low glycemic (with less than 1g of sugar per serving), gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, soy-free, and vegan. In an effort to continually innovate to provide modern consumers with the latest functional benefits, in Spring 2018, CORE Organic became the first shelf stable beverage to provide the immunity benefits typically associated with a probiotic through the inclusion of inactivated cultures. Each serving of CORE Organic contains antioxidants that are equivalent to 1 cup of blueberries per bottle, derived from white tea extract, maqui berry, zinc and vitamin C.

CORE's celebrity brand ambassadors include Adam Levine, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry and Karlie Kloss. CORE brands can be found nationwide at major retailers, such as 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa, Albertsons, Kroger, Safeway, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

About Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a Grammy nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist, New York Times best selling author and business women. In July 2017, she released the first single "Sorry Not Sorry" off her sixth studio album which instantly flew into the Top 5 on the iTunes Charts and is now certified triple-platinum. The album, "Tell Me You Love Me," is now certified platinum after debuting at No. 1 on iTunes in 37 countries. In 2015, she released her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, "Confident." The first single, "Cool for the Summer," trended worldwide and hit No. 1 on iTunes in 37 countries. Her previous album, 2013's "Demi," hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 50 countries around the world - with the lead single "Heart Attack" earning Platinum status just ten weeks after its release. "Heart Attack" was followed by the Top 5 radio smash and platinum single "Neon Lights," and her Top 10 single "Really Don't Care."

In addition to her critically hailed album releases, Demi released a 78-minute documentary film, "Simply Complicated," which has amassed over 15 million views to date and also played the voice of Smurfette in the Sony animated film, "Smurfs: The Lost Village." She has been committed to raising awareness around LGBTQ issues and causes, and continues to be a global advocate for Mental Health.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-hydration-finds-balance-with-demi-lovato-in-national-multimedia-campaign-300666294.html

SOURCE CORE Nutrition, LLC