Calling All Beer Lovers: Samuel Adams Opens New Tap Room at Boston Brewery

Brewery Tap Room Welcomes Craft Beer Drinkers while Experimental Barrel-Aging Expands to New Bier Keller

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Start planning the next happy hour and weekend tap room trip now, because today the brewers at Samuel Adams are opening the doors to their new Boston Brewery Tap Room. The brewery's new construction expands the Sam Adams footprint in the historic Haffenreffer Brewery, a pre-Prohibition brewery originally built in 1871, with the addition of the Brewery Tap Room and a new Bier Keller for barrel-aging experimental beers.

Drinkers can visit the new Brewery Tap Room to enjoy a pint or flight of innovative styles from taps which will pour rotating experimental beers from the nano-brewery as well as fan favorites such as Boston Lager and seasonal brews like Winter Lager. When doors open on November 10th, drinkers will be the first to try the final recipe for the new Samuel Adams New England IPA, which rolls out to select cities and states this year and will be released nationally in 2018. Additionally, drinkers will be able to purchase crowlers of select beers on tap.

The Brewery Tap Room will serve as a meeting place for craft beer drinkers, local Bostonians, and visitors alike to sample new innovations and beers not available anywhere else as well as special events including trivia nights, food trucks, karaoke and more. The Tap Room is open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays and major holidays.

Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, on the Brewery Tap Room

"We're thrilled that our Boston neighbors can join us at the brewery to enjoy pints of new and experimental Sam Adams brews – many of which are only available here at the Brewery. I'm happy to finally say that the kegs are tapped and the perfect pints are ready to greet drinkers at our new Brewery Tap Room."

The Bier Keller

The Boston Brewery is home to Sam Adams' research and development, which is expanding to include the opening of the Bier Keller. The space for the new Sam Adams Bier Keller, German for "beer cellar", was historically used for cellaring beer during the days of the Haffenreffer Brewery. A dark and temperature-controlled climate, the Bier Keller has been reborn as the inner sanctum for aging experimental barrel-aged beers, allowing the brewers even more room to experiment and drinkers the opportunity to try samples of experimental brews on The Bier Keller: Samuel Adams Barrel Aged Experience.

Beers currently aging in the Bier Keller include experimental barrel-aged barleywines, oak-aged saisons, and scotch ales aging in scotch whiskey barrels, as well as Triple Bock, Double Bock, and Cinder Bock aging in spent Utopias barrels. The barrels in the Bier Keller come from a variety of distilleries and wineries that previously aged Bourbon, White Carcavelos wine, Ruby Port, Sherry, Tequila and more. The Bier Keller is separate from the original Samuel Adams Barrel Room, which will continue to be home to the development of barrel-aged sour beers like Kosmic Mother Funk Grand Cru, and is open to the public for the Beyond the Brewhouse Experience.

Above the new Bier Keller space, is a new tasting room called the "Pickwick", which is named in honor of an ale made by the historic Haffenreffer Brewery. The Pickwick adds an additional tasting area to the two pre-existing tasting rooms which offer rotating experimental beers on tap for tours and special events.

To learn more about the Brewery Tap Room, Bier Keller, and other brewery experiences, visit: http://www.samueladams.com/brewery-and-craft/ brewery-tours

About Samuel Adams and The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company began in 1984 with a generations-old family recipe that Founder and Brewer Jim Koch uncovered in his father's attic. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life in his kitchen. Pleased with the results of his work, Jim decided to sample his beer with bars in Boston in the hopes that drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavored beer he brewed fresh in America. That beer was aptly named Samuel Adams Boston Lager, in recognition of one of our nation's great founding fathers, a man of independent mind and spirit. Little did Jim know at the time, Samuel Adams Boston Lager would soon become a catalyst of the American craft beer revolution.

Today, The Boston Beer Company brews more than 60 styles of beer. It relentlessly pursues the development of new styles and the perfection of classic beers by searching the world for the finest ingredients. Using the traditional four vessel brewing process, the Company often takes extra steps like dry-hopping, barrel-aging and a secondary fermentation known as krausening. The Company has also pioneered another revolution, the 'extreme beer' movement, where it seeks to challenge drinker's perceptions of what beer can be. The Boston Beer Company has been committed to elevating the image of American craft beer by entering festivals and competitions around the globe, and is one of world's most awarded breweries at international beer competitions. As an independent company, brewing quality beer remains its primary focus. Although Samuel Adams beer is America's leading craft beer, it accounts for only one percent of the U.S. beer market. The Boston Beer Company will continue its independently-minded quest to brew great beer and to advocate for the growth of craft beer across America.

