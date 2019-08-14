BevMo! Names Matthew Champion Senior Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer

Former Marketing Executive at Amazon Canada Joins West Coast Beverage Retailer



CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BevMo!, the leading West Coast beverage retailer, announced today it has named Matthew Champion SVP and chief marketing officer. Champion, a veteran of the consumer products goods and online retail industries, was most recently head of marketing at Amazon Canada. While at Amazon, he led strategy, planning and onsite execution for Canada's largest online retailer.

In his new role at BevMo!, Mr. Champion will be responsible for all aspects of marketing including traditional and digital marketing, in-store activation and e-commerce.

"Matt is a talented leader and strong marketer with a track record of success across many industries. His consumer-focused growth mindset and expertise in leading cross-functional teams to deliver profitable growth is what makes him the right leader to continue our digital transformation," said Dimitri Haloulos, CEO of BevMo!

Mr. Champion began his professional career at Procter & Gamble in 2005 and has extensive experience with all facets of the retail industry.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

