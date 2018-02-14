Amora's Valentine's Day Survey Finds Coffee In Bed Is Equally Romantic As An Expensive Dinner Out

Amora Surveyed Coffee Drinkers Nationwide to Understand Consumers' Preferences for Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amora, a subscription-based coffee company delivering premium coffee directly to consumers across the U.S., today announced key findings from its first Valentine's Day survey, which found that consumers consider coffee in bed equally romantic as an expensive dinner out.

Amora, provider of one of the highest-quality coffee, has revealed that 76% of respondents prefer making their coffee at home instead of purchasing on the go. The survey also shows that people enjoy their coffee nearly equally in all different flavors. 26% of respondents take their coffee black and strong, 24% of respondents take their coffee flavored, 23% of respondents take their coffee light and sweet and 27% of respondents take their coffee somewhere in the middle.

"The results showed us that most consumers prefer full-body, rich and dark roast coffee which aligns with Amora's best sellers," says Marina DiDomenico, co-Founder of Amora.

Key Findings:

Nearly half of respondents claim they consume coffee every morning and can't start their day without it.

Most consumers prefer full-bodies, rich, dark roast coffee amongst any other flavor.

Consumers claim that both the coffee brand name and convenience are equally important aspects to them.

76% of respondents confirm they prefer making their coffee at home instead of purchasing it on the go.

Only 24% of respondents prefer to purchase coffee on the go.

Valentine's Day is a time when consumers are more indulgent with their coffee consumption, with nearly half of consumers unable to start their day without it. Amora believes the key to gifting coffee on Valentine's Day is giving a premium flavor that enlivens the consumer with each sip day after day.

"The results we received from our first Valentine's Day survey didn't come as much of a surprise," says co-Founder of Amora, Marina DiDomenico. "According to the survey data, consumers consider taste to be the #1 most important aspect of coffee compared to price, brand and convenience. This data point in particular further proves Amora's business model which guarantees fresh, premium grade coffee delivered directly to customers' homes each month, eliminating their curiosity into how old the beans are or how long they've been sitting on shelves."

The survey was completed by more than 200 women and men nationwide between the ages of 18-60.

About Amora

Amora is a subscription-based coffee company delivering premium coffee directly to consumers across the U.S. Amora was created in 2011 to answer a distinct need – to deliver the freshest coffee money can buy, and consumers can drink. Other coffee companies' product could be months and months old before it reaches the consumer, so Amora developed a direct-to-home delivery system model where customers would enjoy coffee just days after roasting, cooling, grinding and packing, to ensure every bag is optimally fresh and delicious.

