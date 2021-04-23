These Black Women–Owned Brands Are Doing the Most for Animals

If you want to use the power of your dollars to support women of color, consider supporting these intersectional brands that are also doing great things for animals. All of these Black-owned businesses are women-led and animal-friendly—and they’re taking the vegan scene by storm.

Maya Madsen founded Maya’s Cookies in 2015 and has since created tons of gourmet flavors, including the Famous “Everything” Cookie, which contains chocolate chips, pretzels, oatmeal, pecans, butterscotch chips, and marshmallows. This 100% vegan bakery has a San Diego storefront, but you can also get its tasty treats delivered right to your doorstep. Oh, and did we mention that Maya’s Cookies is a PETA Business Friend?

Pinky Cole rapidly expanded this vegan burger joint from a food truck to a full-fledged chain with three locations in the Atlanta area and launched a partnership with Shake Shack. Slutty Vegan’s burgers come loaded with cow-friendly vegan cheese and the signature egg-free Slut Sauce—all served on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Atlas Monroe’s vegan fried chicken made an impression when founder Deborah Torres pitched the brand on the reality TV show Shark Tank. Since then, the brand’s fried chicken has become a popular pick for vegan restaurants, along with its vegan bacon, barbecue ribs, and signature sauces.

Stuff I Eat is an Inglewood, California, gem led by the gregarious and inspirational Chef Babette. Its vegan and mostly organic menu is inspired by soul food with a healthier twist and features hearty dishes like the Breakfast Burrito alongside lighter fare such as the SIE (Stuff I Eat) Salad. No matter what you try here, you can be sure that it will be good for you and animals.

Located in Oakland, California, Hella Nuts is a Black women–owned restaurant that serves delicious vegan food, and many of the dishes are made with the restaurant’s house-made, soy-free walnut meat. It’s led by mother-daughter team Mieko Scott and Kami Quiñones, who went vegan together in 2018 and have developed their menu and products in order to offer healthier versions of the foods that they love.

Azzizah Rahim’s Herbal Green Popcorn is the perfect healthy snack. This vegan popcorn is seasoned with nutritional yeast, basil, curry powder, garlic powder, onion powder, turmeric, and cayenne pepper and given its signature green hue from superfood spirulina. Find it in natural grocery stores, or order it online.

Rachael of Black women–owned brand Another Cute Vegan creates graphic tees, mugs, and bumper stickers with inspiring and animal-friendly messages such as “Black, Vegan, and Proud.”

Vegan Questt is a vegan grocery delivery service in the Los Angeles area, providing everything from fresh produce to curated grocery packs that are delivered to your door. Founder Courtney Hollinquest started the brand as part of her quest to make healthy vegan options accessible to everyone.

Danielle “Tubby” Tubbs looked to her Jamaican roots to create Tubby’s Taste, a Black women–owned dessert company featuring cookies in bold flavors like coconut, mango, rum, pineapple, and hibiscus. Her cookies can be shipped nationwide, and you can even sign up for a monthly subscription.

Ohhlicious is a vegan meal delivery service created by Chef Michelle Grandy. It delivers healthy, balanced, and savory vegan meals to several locations in South Carolina and offers plans that can be customized to your needs.

Are you an intersectional vegan? Learn more about the reasons why animal rights activists should be sure that their work includes supporting Black lives:

