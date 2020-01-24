Shenandoah Growers launches That's Tasty® certified organic jalapeño pepper stir-in purées just in time for big game snacking

Leading certified organic herb company expands its line-up of popular stir-in purées

ROCKINGHAM, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers, Inc., the US leader in USDA certified organic fresh herbs announces a spicy new addition to its fast-growing purée product line. Meeting the rising consumer demand for clean label organic food that provides uncompromised flavor, the new jalapeño variety delivers just that. Made with fresh organic jalapeños and zero added sugars, artificial ingredients or fillers, the natural spicy flavor of the jalapeño really comes through.

This stir-in purée offers other significant advantages to jalapeño aficionados as well. It is simple to use and eliminates the need for chopping and de-seeding raw peppers by hand. No more risk of spreading that pepper heat from the hands to the face or eyes by inadvertent contact. The purée also lasts longer than fresh jalapeños, staying fresh up to 4 weeks in the refrigerator after opening.

Versatility is another advantage of the new purée. With virtually limitless possibilities, it can be used to flavor fresh salsa and guacamole, mix with mayo or ranch for a spicy sandwich spread, or in a marinade or sauce for proteins and vegetables. It can also make a margarita spicy and irresistible.

The product will be available at top national retailers starting January 20, just in time to prepare those spicy dishes and snacks everyone loves for the big game. Look for it on displays in the fresh produce section.

About Shenandoah Growers, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Shenandoah Growers is the leading grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA certified organic, regionally grown produce to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company has developed the nation's largest commercial indoor organic growing systems and continues to redefine how to bring fresh, organic, and sustainably farmed produce to market—operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics facilities. For more information, please visit www.shenandoahgrowers.com .

Under the THAT'S TASTY® BRAND, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown, and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs and greens. Launched in 2017, the THAT'S TASTY BRAND offers consumers ways to add Pure Organic Flavor™ to their everyday cooking by offering a full line of products including living organic herb plants, fresh cut herbs, herb purees, lettuces and microgreens. www.thatstasty.com

