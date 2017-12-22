My Culinary Voice: Chef David Burke

Chef David Burke is one of the most prominent chefs in New York City — he's operated and consulted on more than a dozen restaurants across the country — and that’s for a good reason. Trained at the Culinary Institute of America and Ecole Lenotre Pastry School in Plaisir, France, David built his career by asking why. The acclaimed chef believes that answering the simplest culinary questions, like “why do we serve apples with pork…, oranges with duck, and put a pickle on a hamburger,” creates the necessary foundation for cooks and chefs to explore their culinary curiosity.

Watch the video to see how David Burke describes his culinary voice.