Le Bernardin Named #1 Restaurant In The World For Second Year In A Row By La Liste

Restaurant also receives three Michelin stars and the number one spot on Zagat Guide's "Most Popular" list



NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Le Bernardin was named the number one restaurant in the world by La Liste, the global restaurant guide and ranking system of the world's top 1,000 restaurants.

The ranking marks the second year Le Bernardin was named the number one in the world by La Liste, tied with Guy Savoy, and its third consecutive year as the number one restaurant in the United States. This year's list includes 16 U.S. restaurants in the top 200 and 113 U.S. restaurants in the top 1,000, with 130 Japanese, 126 Chinese and 116 French restaurants represented within the top 1,000.

"We are honored to be named number one again," noted chef and co-owner Eric Ripert. "With gratitude, excitement and the added motivation of this recognition, our team remains focused on delivering a memorable experience for our Le Bernardin guests."

Ripert accepted the honor at La Liste's award ceremony at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris today, along with nearly 70 international chefs from around the world, who took part in a celebratory dinner for over 300 guests.

La Liste debuted in 2015, providing an objective and democratic ranking of the world's most outstanding restaurants powered by a proprietary algorithm that gathers information from over 700 leading food guides, user-generated review sites and global publications such as The New York Times, Michelin Guide, TripAdvisor and more. Commentary directly from restaurant guests is also weighed within the algorithm. Based in Paris, La Liste reviews nearly 20,000 restaurants internationally, with the resulting restaurants located in 180+ countries, on five continents.

A Year in Review at Le Bernardin

La Liste caps off an exciting year for Le Bernardin, which has continued to maintain a four-star rating from The New York Times, receiving four stars in each of its five reviews since its opening, in addition to its top 50 placement on the World's 50 Best list with its current number 36 ranking. Le Bernardin was also awarded three stars from the 2020 Michelin Guide for the 15th consecutive year this fall. In the 2020 Zagat Guide for New York City, Le Bernardin was named the #1 Most Popular restaurant by survey takers in addition to receiving the highest rating for food, as well as high ratings in décor and service, and recognition as one of the top locations for French cuisine, business dining and fine dining.

Earlier this year, Le Bernardin was also named to Condé Nast Traveler's 33 Best Restaurants in New York City list as well as New York Magazine's "The Absolute Best Upscale Seafood Restaurants in New York" list as the number one restaurant. Earlier this fall, longtime wine director Aldo Sohm received the M. Chapoutier prize for the Best Sommelier of Les Grandes Tables du Monde and recently released his debut book, Wine Simple.

About Le Bernardin

Le Bernardin is the internationally acclaimed seafood restaurant from chef Eric Ripert and co-owner Maguy Le Coze. Originally opened in 1986 in New York by Maguy and her brother Gilbert after a successful location in Paris, the restaurant has held three stars from the Michelin Guide since its 2005 New York launch, five consecutive four-star reviews from The New York Times, and is currently ranked number 36 on World's 50 Best Restaurants list. More info available at le-bernardin.com.

About La Liste

La Liste is an international restaurant ranking system in guide, originally launched in 2015. La Liste provides a one-of-a-kind objective ranking of the world's most outstanding restaurants powered by a proprietary algorithm that reviews restaurants based on over 700 leading food guides, user-generated review sites and global publications. The list reviews nearly 20,000 restaurants, with the resulting restaurants located in 180+ countries, on five continents. More info available at laliste.com.

