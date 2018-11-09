El Torito, Acapulco And Chevys Fresh Mex To Celebrate Thanksgiving With A Mexican Twist On The Traditional Feast

All-day buffets and special three-course meals will be offered

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperience XRG Restaurant Group's El Torito, Acapulco and Chevys Fresh Mex will celebrate Thursday, November 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day, with all-day buffets at El Torito and Acapulco, and a special three-course meal at Chevys Fresh Mex.

The El Torito all-day buffet will be available from 11am – 7pm, and will feature traditional Mexican dishes, a turkey and ham carving station, traditional Thanksgiving dishes, and a pasta bar along with salads and desserts. Pricing varies by location:

El Torito in Hawthorne will offer the buffet for $23.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids.

El Torito in Redondo Beach, Dana Point, Monterey and San Leandro will offer the buffet for $29.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids.

All other El Torito locations open on Thanksgiving, including Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Lakewood, Westminster, Torrance, Tustin, West Covina, Woodland Hills, Anaheim, Northridge, Laguna Hills, Stockton, Sherman Oaks, La Mesa, Ontario, San Bernardino, Irvine, Long Beach Atlantic, Pasadena, Milpitas, Yorba Linda, Orange, Cypress, Palmdale, Corona, and Riverside Plaza will offer the buffet for $26.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids.

El Torito's Marina del Rey location will be open with the regular menu. All other El Torito locations will be closed.

At Acapulco, the all-day buffet will consist of traditional Mexican dishes, seafood, turkey and ham carving station, traditional Thanksgiving dishes along with desserts and salads. Pricing at all Acapulco locations will be $26.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids 12 and under.

Acapulco will be open on Thanksgiving from 11am – 7pm. The Downey location will be open from 11am – 8:30pm.

At Chevys Fresh Mex, a three-course Thanksgiving meal will be available at all Chevys locations from 11am-7pm, in addition to their regular menu. The three-course Thanksgiving meal will feature a mixed green salad for starters, followed by an entrée of roast turkey with mole sauce, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, jalapeno cheddar bread, and cranberry sauce. A mini pumpkin pie will top it all off for dessert. Pricing varies by location:

At Chevys in Emeryville, the three-course meal will be $23.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids.

At Chevys in Sacramento, Lake Buena Vista, South San Francisco, and Ontario the pricing will be $22.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids.

At all other Chevys locations, the pricing will be $21.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids.

ABOUT XPERIENCE RESTAURANT GROUP (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience XRG Restaurant Group is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience XRG brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

