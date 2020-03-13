Dietary Supplements Industry Analysis, Trends & Opportunities 2020-2027 - Key Players are Amway, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Abbott Labs, Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer, and Glanbia

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Ingredient (Vitamins, Minerals), by Form, by Application, by End User, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dietary supplements market size is projected to reach USD 230.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The market is backed by rising health awareness globally among consumers of all age groups coupled with a considerable rise in the number of fitness centers and gymnasiums.



The dietary supplements industry is driven by the hectic work schedules among working individuals coupled with fluctuations in diet intervals. Such factors have promoted the sale of dietary and nutritional supplements in the form of powder, liquids, and capsules across the globe. Rising importance of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure color characteristics and the quality of finished ingredients is likely to force dietary supplements manufacturers to use capsule dosage forms over the forecast period.



Growing awareness towards calorie reduction and weight loss in major markets including the U.S., China, and Italy is expected to promote the application of health and wellness segment and thus, in turn, will have a substantial impact on the industry. Furthermore, increasing importance of protein intake in emerging markets of China and India on account of implementation of new advertising campaigns for brand promotions by companies including Amway and Pfizer is expected to remain a driving force over the forecast period.



Dietary supplement ingredients including vitamin, mineral blends, carotenoids, and omega-3 are also used for reducing the risk of malnutrition in adults and infants. High birth rate, rising geriatric population, and increased number of premature births and a surge in the number of patients getting treated for malnutrition is expected to promote the usage of clinical nutrition products over the forecast period.



North America emerged as the largest market for dietary supplements in 2019. On a macro level, rising awareness pertaining to nutritional enrichment in the region is expected to propel the demand for the product in the coming years. Moreover, rising demand of sports as an academic curriculum activity in education systems in major markets including the U.S., Russia, China and Japan is expected to promote the application of dietary supplements among children over the coming years.



Energy and weight management is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to the rising awareness towards fat reduction and increasing focus on enhancing nutrition intake among adults.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, proteins and amino acids segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period

Soft gels and capsules segment contributed approximately over 34.8% to the total market in 2019

Over the counter dietary supplements dominated the global market in 2019, constituting a revenue share of over 73% in 2019

In terms of ingredient, vitamins emerged as the largest segment in 2019, registering a revenue of USD 39.61 billion . The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the coming years.

. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the coming years. In terms of product, tablets accounted for the largest share in 2019 and registered a revenue of USD 43.06 billion . The growth of the segment is attributable to the increasing popularity of tablets owing to their easy dosage patterns.

. The growth of the segment is attributable to the increasing popularity of tablets owing to their easy dosage patterns. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Expansion of the retail chain in countries such as India , Japan , and China has increased the rate of dietary supplements consumption in this region.

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Expansion of the retail chain in countries such as , , and has increased the rate of dietary supplements consumption in this region. The dietary supplements market represents a highly competitive landscape. Key market players dominate the market space and have been focusing on various strategic initiatives including mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, and portfolio expansion.

The key market participants include Amway, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer, and Glanbia, among others.

